BJP Censors Dilip Ghosh, Asks Him Not To Speak to Media Against Party Leaders
The BJP barred Ghosh from making statements against any of his party colleagues, be it in Bengal or anywhere else.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has asked its West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh to refrain from speaking against any party leader, from the state or outside, on any public forum.
BJP's national general secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, in a letter to Ghosh pointed out that certain statements and outbursts by the Medinipur MP have not only angered the state party leaders, but also embarrassed the central leadership.
"This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note," read Singh's letter, a copy of which was accessed by IANS.
Singh Conveys 'Party's Deep Anguish at Such Statements'
Such comments by Ghosh, who is also the party's national vice-president, might create dissatisfaction, unrest, and alienation among party ranks, which is unacceptable, Singh said.
Singh said that he is writing the letter following instructions from the party's national President JP Nadda.
"On the instructions of JP Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party's deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else," the letter quoted Singh as saying.
On 20 May, Ghosh was relieved of the party's organisational responsibilities in his home state West Bengal, and entrusted with the task of expanding the party's base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.
When IANS contacted Singh for his comments, his secretary said that Singh will get back after concluding the work he is involved in.
However, Ghosh said that he is yet to personally receive the letter, adding that whenever he receives the same, he will surely reply to it.
Ghosh was removed as West Bengal BJP president soon after the 2021 Assembly polls, and was replaced by party MP Sukanta Majumdar.
Soon after that, Ghosh had claimed that his successor is "less experienced."
(This copy has been published in arrangement with IANS and was edited for clarity.)
