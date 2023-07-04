West Bengal Panchayat Polls: In TMC vs BJP Face-Off, Left Maybe the Dark Horse

The last Vidhan Sabha election was probably the most religiously polarised one in the history of Bengal’s politics, with one party grabbing more than 50% of the Hindu Vote Share & another party getting almost 75% of the Muslim Voters, according to the CSDS-Lok Niti data.

But since then, the issues which headlined the news in Bengal, like unemployment or job-recruitment scam, were bereft of any religious angle & the BJP also might have understood that religious polarisation has reached its peak & found them to be at a disadvantageous position, eventually prompting them to initiate outreach programs towards the Muslim community.

For these reasons, the religious consolidation is on the verge of decline, although expecting its complete disappearance might be unforesightful.

Therefore, it is going to be very tough for the parties which were earlier getting the lion's share of votes from certain communities. This provides an opportunity for growth for parties like Congress or CPIM in their erstwhile bastions like Murshidabad or Malda, where they were reduced to rubble in the last election. They indeed succeeded in defeating the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the recently held Sagardighi by-election by almost 23,000 votes, where they gained votes from both the TMC and BJP, indicating dwindling religious consolidation.