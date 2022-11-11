WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Himachal Polls, Imran Khan's Injury & More
Here's a weekly recap of the top-five WebQoof fact stories.
From an old and edited opinion poll predicting her Congress' win in the upcoming 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections going viral to people taking a dig at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by sharing an old video of him walking in a blue gown inside a hospital, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that misled people this week.
1. ABP News Predicted Congress' Victory in Himachal? No, Poll is Edited and Old
Congress Leader Alka Lamba shared a video showing the results of an opinion poll purportedly published by ABP News, claiming that it predicted a win for her party in the upcoming 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections.
The video showed Congress winning the elections with a majority of 39-45 seats out of 68 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 22-28 seats.
However, we found that the video was edited and old. The original video showed the opinion poll of ABP News that was telecast before the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Elections, and it predicted a win for the BJP.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Video of Dog Waking up Due to Tremors Falsely Linked to Delhi-NCR
IndiaTV - a Hindi news organisation - shared a video showing a sleeping dog waking up and walking around outdoors, claiming that the dog woke up after feeling earthquake tremors in the Delhi-NCR area.
However, we found that the video dates back to January 2021 and reportedly shows CCTV footage from the Philippines' Davao.
Read our fact-check here.
3. BJP Shares Old, Unrelated Photo To Show Beneficiary of Housing Scheme in Delhi
A graphic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating 3,024 new flats in Kalkaji, Delhi, was being circulated on the internet. It showed a picture of PM Modi, a family, and the project.
Several social media users shared the graphic, including Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi's verified Twitter handle.
However, we found that the family seen in the photograph is not a beneficiary of the scheme. The original photograph showed an Indian-Australian man, Saroo Brierley, reuniting with his family after 25 years in 2012.
Read our fact-check here.
4. Old Video of Imran Khan Shared as Him Faking an Injury After He Was Shot At
Several social media users have shared an 11-second-clip showing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a blue hospital gown walking with some doctors to take a dig at him.
The video was shared with a claim that it is recent and shows Khan walking around comfortably after being shot during the 'Real Freedom' rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad on 3 November.
However, we found that the video dates back to 2021, which predates the attack. The original clip shows Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Peshawar during its inauguration.
Read our fact-check here.
5. Ashok Gehlot Criticised Congress Government in Rajasthan? No, Video is Clipped
A video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was shared with a claim that he criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan and was heard saying, "People in Rajasthan are suffering."
Several verified users, including Member of Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Rathore and BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj, shared the video and questioned the CM on who should be held responsible for 'people's suffering'.
However, we found that the video is clipped and misleading. In a longer video available on Gehlot's official Twitter account, he can be heard talking about how people across his state, Rajasthan, and the entire country are suffering from rising prices, unemployment, and violence.
Read our fact-check here.
