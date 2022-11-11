ABP News Predicted Congress' Victory in Himachal? No, Poll is Edited and Old

An old video showing the results of an opinion poll purportedly published by ABP News is being shared with a claim that the channel has predicted a win for Congress in the upcoming 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections.

What does the video say?: The video shows Congress getting a majority of 39-45 seats out of 68 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being projected to win 22-28 seats.

Who shared it?: Congress leader from New Delhi, Alka Lamba, shared the video on Twitter, with a caption that read, "बन गई सरकार... हिमाचल का आभार".

[Translation: Formed the government, thank you, Himachal.]