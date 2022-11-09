#EarthquakeinDelhi Trends As Desi Twitter Reacts To Delhi Tremors With Memes
A massive earthquake hit Nepal on Wednesday morning. At 2:00AM, its tremors were felt in Delhi.
A massive earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal on Wednesday (6 November) morning, killing at least 6 people and injuring 5. At 2:00AM its tremors were felt in India's capital city, Delhi and its surrounding areas - with no casualties or major hindrances.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km below the earth surface.
To no one's surprise, #earthquake and #earthquakeindelhi started trending on social media, shortly after the city felt severe tremors. Desi Twitter reacted to the incident like they would, to anything else - with memes and jokes.
While some used comedy to express concern at the state of the city after hazardous air pollution and now, an earthquake, other users joked about checking Twitter to verify the quake instead of evacuating their residences.
Here are some social media reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Nepal Earthquake Memes
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.