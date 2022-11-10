Fact-Check: Is There a Correlation Between Lunar Eclipses and Earthquakes?

On Tuesday, 8 November, India witnessed a total lunar eclipse, which was the last total lunar eclipse visible from India till 2025.

Incidentally, at around 2:00 am on 9 November, areas around Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt tremors of an earthquake. The quake's epicentre was Nepal, which had a 6.3 magnitude.

The two events have led to several theories being floated on the internet about a possible correlation between the two. But is there one?