Media Outlets Share Old Photos of Imran Khan After 'Assassination Attempt'

Media houses and several other social media users have shared old photographs of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, as recent images of him after he was shot at during the 'Real Freedom' rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November.

Who shared it? : News channels like Times Now, News24, NDTV, The Economist, and British television personality Piers Morgan are some of the people who shared the old photographs.

The caption for the post by News24 read, "गोली लगने के बाद इमरान खान की तस्वीर आई सामने हमले में 9 लोग हुए घायल, 1 की मौत". [Translation: Imran Khan's picture surfaces after being shot at; nine people injured in the attack, one killed.]

