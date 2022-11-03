Former PM Imran Khan Injured in Firing During His Rally in Pakistan's Gujranwala

Where did the incident take place? The attack took place in Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province while Khan was travelling in a large convoy towards Islamabad, as a part of his campaign aimed to force the government into early elections.

The attack came less than a week after the PTI chief began his march from Lahore, along with thousands of supporters.

How serious are the injuries? A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party aide told Reuters that Khan was wounded in the shin and was not seriously hurt.