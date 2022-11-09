Interactives | Elections 2022: How Has Himachal Pradesh Voted in Past 3 Decades?

Campaigning for Legislative Assembly elections is in full swing in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 12 November to elect 68 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December for both the states.

But before the polling begins, here’s a look back at how the state has voted in the past three decades.