Interactives | Elections 2022: How Has Himachal Pradesh Voted in Past 3 Decades?

Check out our interactives to look at how the state has voted in the past three decades.

Samarth GroverThe Quint Lab
Published
Himachal Pradesh Election
1 min read
Interactives | Elections 2022: How Has Himachal Pradesh Voted in Past 3 Decades?
i

Campaigning for Legislative Assembly elections is in full swing in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 12 November to elect 68 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December for both the states.

But before the polling begins, here’s a look back at how the state has voted in the past three decades. 

What The Assembly Looked Like (1998 - 2017)

Click on the year to see what the post-election Assembly structure was like.

Assembly Election Results (1998 - 2017)

Here's an interactive to see which party got how many seats over the years. BJP and Congress have continuously alternated in getting the maximum seats. See the line chart race below.

Assembly Election Vote Share (1998 - 2017)

Even in terms of the vote share percentage in Assembly elections, the BJP and Congress have alternated in getting the maximum vote share.

Lok Sabha Election Results (2004 - 2019)

Here's what Lok Sabha election results in the state have looked like.

BJP has won the four Lok Sabha seats since 2014, while Congress has won zero seats since the same year.

Topics:  BJP   Congress   Himachal Pradesh 

