Video of Dog Waking up Due to Tremors Falsely Linked to Delhi-NCR
The video dates back to 21 January 2021 and is reportedly from Davao Del Sur, Philippines.
A video of a sleeping dog, waking up, and walking around outdoors is being shared on social media.
Who shared it?: Hindi news organisation IndiaTV shared the clip, claiming to show a dog waking up after feeling earthquake tremors in the Delhi-NCR area.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to January 2021, and reportedly shows CCTV footage from Davao, Philippines.
What about the earthquake?: A strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the early hours of 6 November, killing at least six people. The tremors from this quake were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas, but caused no casualties or major hindrances.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on YouTube. The search led us to a video uploaded on 21 January 2021, with the location mentioned as Davao Del Sur, which is in the Philippines.
In the video's description, the uploader 'J & K TV' mentioned that the video showed their dog, Fortum, who was outdoors when the tremors hit Davao.
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the sea off Philippines' Davao Occidental on 21 January 2021, with the locality of Davao Del Sur experiencing an "Intensity 4" earthquake, reported Rappler.
The Quint has contacted 'J&K TV' and will update the story if and when we get a response.
Conclusion: The video dates back to January 2021 and was reportedly taken in Philippines' Davao Del Sur area. We have not been able to independently verify the location, but it is certainly not linked to the earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR.
