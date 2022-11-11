Himachal Pradesh Election Isn't About PM Modi or Jai Ram Thakur But This Leader

More than any other political leader, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are a prestige battle for Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The entire BJP campaign in the state bears Nadda's imprint - be it in terms of tickets or election strategy, the showcasing of Nadda loyalist Jai Ram Thakur's leadership not to mention a large number of rallies by the BJP president.

Not just that, Nadda has attached special focus on remote polling booths and instructed party cadres to ensure maximum number of voters from such areas come out to vote. Then the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been deployed to boost participation among the youth.

Then in Nadda's home district Bilaspur, his son Harish Nadda has been going door-to-door to campaign especially with rebels threatening the party in at least two seats in the district.