Congress Shares Old Video of Its Own Leader Misidentifying Him as One From BJP
This is a video of Congress leader Raghuveer Singh Meena, which has been presented out of context.
The official account of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, along with several social media users, shared a video of former Member of Parliament Raghuveer Singh Meena misidentifying him as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
What does he say in the video?: The clip shows him saying, "Maharana Pratap's father was a part of the BJP." The videos also carried a text over it which read in Hindi, "BJP Member".
Did he really say that?: His remark has been presented in a misleading manner. In the original clip, which dates back to December 2021, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member can be heard saying, "They (BJP) present Maharana Pratap like his father was a part of the BJP."
How did we find out the truth? :
We noticed a logo that read 'Mewad NEWS 86' on the top right of the video and ran a keyword search using that and Meena's name.
This led us to a longer version of the interview on YouTube (archive here), which was uploaded on 29 December 2021.
The video starts with Meena as saying, "Maharana Pratap's father was a part of the BJP." However, the complete context of the remark can be heard later.
What is the context?: The interviewer asks Meena, "Why do the BJP leaders insult Maharana Pratap repeatedly?" He goes on to name a few and asks Meena to comment.
Meena's comment was in response to this question.
He says, "Satish Poonia, who is the BJP Rajasthan President, promotes 'Hindutva', and provokes people to fight on topics related to temples and mosques, present Maharana Pratap like his father was a part of the BJP."
Conclusion: Clearly, Meena's statement was presented out of context to claim that a BJP leader was saying that Maharana Pratap's father was a BJP member.
