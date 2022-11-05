Ashok Gehlot Criticised Congress Government in Rajasthan? No, Video is Clipped
In the original video, Ashok Gehlot had said that 'people across the country are suffering'.
A video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being shared on the internet with a claim that he criticised the state government and his party. In the video, he can be heard saying, "People in Rajasthan are suffering."
Several verified users, including Member of Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Rathore and BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj, have shared the video and questioned Gehlot on who is responsible for 'people's suffering'.
However, we found that the video is clipped and misleading. In a longer video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Gehlot, he can be heard talking about how people across the country, including his state Rajasthan, are suffering from rising prices, violence, and unemployment.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that the video shows CM Gehlot criticising his government by saying that people in Rajasthan are suffering. It was shared with a caption in Hindi, "मुख्यमंत्री जी, राजस्थान के अंदर जनता तो त्रस्त है ही। लेकिन इसकी जिम्मेदार भी तो कांग्रेस ही है न! तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी कौन लेगा; आप, सचिन पायलट जी या राहुल गांधी?"
(Translation: Chief Minister ji, the people in Rajasthan are indeed suffering. But Congress is also responsible for this, isn't it? So who will take responsibility for this; You, Sachin Pilot ji or Rahul Gandhi?)
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched CM Gehlot's social media accounts and found an extended version of the video uploaded on his official Twitter handle.
It was uploaded on 2 November with a caption in Hindi that said, "Prime Minister had promised for ERCP in Jaipur, Ajmer and he is still not fulfilling the promise while ERCP is so important, it is not a game of politics, it was made during Vasundhara Ji's time, we have taken it forward. They should be glad that we didn't stop it."
In the video, CM Gehlot can be seen interacting with the interviewer over issues like free medical treatment in the state and his three requests to the PM.
At around the 5:46 mark, we found the same question asked by the interviewer as heard in the viral video. Gehlot responds by saying,
They should not give statements like these as our General Secretary Venugopal had asked all of us to refrain from giving out statements. So, we want everyone to follow discipline. There should be only one goal - people across the country, including Rajasthan, suffering due to tensions, violence, rising prices, and unemployment.Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
He added, "For this goal, Rahul Gandhi is working hard and walking around 25 kilometres daily. Lakhs of people are walking with him. This will put up pressure on the central government."
CM Gehlot further mentioned that the schemes that are being provided in the state are being recognised and appreciated by the entire country.
Clearly, a clipped video of CM Gehlot is being shared to falsely claim that he criticised the state government and the party.
