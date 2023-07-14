Fact-Check: False Communal Claims About Bengaluru Double Murder Go Viral

Several social media users, including some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given a communal spin to the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private company Vinu Kumar and its managing director (MD) Phanindra Subramanyam. The duo were allegedly killed by a former employee in Bengaluru, Karnataka on 11 June.

Following the incident, a picture of Subramanyam is being circulated with a claim that he was a "Hindu seer".

Who shared the claim?: National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunil Deodhar (archive here) and Twitter Blue subscriber Arun Pudur (archive here), among others, shared the claim.

