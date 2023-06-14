Fact-Check: Video of Karnataka Football Team From March Goes Viral as Recent

A video of YouTuber Dhanraj Dhruve is going viral with visuals of Karnataka football team post their return to India after lifting the Santosh Trophy against Meghalaya in Saudi Arabia.
What is the claim?: The video claims that the Karnataka Football Team was made to wait outside the Chief Minister's residence on a footpath. It is being shared as recent.
What is the truth?: While the incident that took place with the Karnataka Football team is true, the visuals of the players are from March 2023.
How did we find out?: At first, we checked the date of the Santosh Trophy final match.
A news report of Olympics.com confirmed the date as 4 March.
We ran a Google reverse image search on the viral video to find the narrator and came across YouTuber Dhanraj Dhruve's channel.
Dhruve had posted a video titled: "Indian Football & players aren't for humiliation & disrespect, Why always us?" on 8 June.
The video on Dhruve's YouTube channel was the same as the viral video.
The Quint reached out to Dhanraj Dhruve to clarify the situation.
Dhanraj Dhruve said, "I just spoke it for awareness that players are not getting good treatment and people are fighting over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress now. The source is a Karnataka football team player who told me all the things last week."
He added, "Nobody knew that they have gone through all this. This incident was in March when the Karnataka team won Santosh trophy in Saudi Arabia, and BJP CM invited team to his house."
News Reports: We also found a news report by International Business Times.
The report described that Karnataka Football Team had to wait outside Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in March.
The team had been called to meet the CM after lifting the Santosh Trophy.
The report was published on 18 March.
It's important to note that the BJP lost the 2023 Assembly elections in May to Congress and Siddaramaiah was selected as the new CM.
Conclusion: While the incident with the football team is true, the visuals are from March and not recent.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)