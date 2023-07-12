Double Murder: Ex-Colleague, 2 Others Held for Killing Bengaluru Firm's CEO, MD

After the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of a Bengaluru firm, Aeronics Media Private Limited, were murdered on the office premises on Tuesday, 11 July, the Bengaluru Police arrested three persons, including a former colleague of the deceased, on Wednesday, 12 July.

The accused, identified as Shabarish, aka Felix, Vinay Reddy, and Santhosh, entered the premises of the firm, located at Pampa Extension in Hebbal-Kempapura, at around 4 pm on Tuesday, and allegedly stabbed the CEO, Vinu Kumar, and the MD, Phanindra Subramanya, with sharp objects.