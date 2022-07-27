SSC Scam: Media Running ‘Malicious Campaign’ Against TMC, Says Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in SSC scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 27 July, that media is running ‘malicious campaign’ against her party.

The TMC supremo said that she does not condone ‘mistakes’ and anyone proved guilty by the court must be punished but probe “agencies must not be used to malign political parties,” reported PTI.

Addressing a programme of Kolkata-based firm Titagarh Wagons, Banerjee said: