Who Is Veteran TMC Leader Partha Chatterjee? Why Has He Been Arrested by ED?

The Calcutta High Court also ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, in connection with which the senior minister was questioned twice earlier this year.

An inquiry committee that was constituted to look into the scam claimed that more than 600 staff members of Group D had been illegally recruited.

In 2016, the West Bengal government issued a notification to the SSC to recruit 13,000 Group D employees for state-aided/run schools. In 2019, the panel making the appointments expired, but despite that, several people were allegedly appointed by the WBBSE.

Four unsuccessful candidates had moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that 523 candidates had been appointed after the panel expired.

As per an inquiry committee constituted by a division bench in 2021, a total of 381 candidates had been recruited illegally in Group C. The committee also alleged that a panel appointed by the Joint Secretary to the West Bengal government to oversee the recruitment of around 13,000 non-teaching staff did not have any legal validity.

The report further claimed that the ranks of some candidates had been changed in 2019.

Hundreds of unsuccessful students had taken to the streets to protest in Kolkata, demanding jobs in Groups C and D.