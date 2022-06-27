Tripura Bypolls: What Went Wrong For The Trinamool Congress?

TMC failed to capitalize on was the Tribal population of Tripura. Tribals account for 31 per cent of the population and have their own rich culture, one that is very different from the population. The Tribal population can influence around 35-36 assembly seats in the state, and 20 are reserved for them.

TMC is almost non-existent in the tribal belt and their best effort was to try and ally with Pradyot Debbarman’s Tipra Motha, which didn’t materialize. Hence, they get no votes from the tribal belt.