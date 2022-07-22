Bengal SSC Recruitment 'Scam': ED Raids Residences of Two State Ministers

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari on Friday, 22 July, as part of its probe into a teacher recruitment scam, a source in the agency said.

At least seven to eight ED personnel arrived at Chatterjee's Naktala residence around 8:30 am, and carried out searches till 11 am with CRPF personnel keeping guard outside, the source said.