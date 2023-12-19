INDIA Bloc Meeting: Why Mallikarjun Kharge is Right Choice as PM Face But...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name has been proposed as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting in New Delhi on 19 December. According to reports, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Kharge's name.

However, speaking to the media after the meeting, Kharge said that the "priority is to win first" and the "PM issue can be decided after the elections" as well.

This is an important development. In this piece we will discuss why Kharge may be the best option to be the INDIA bloc's PM face but we will also give a few caveats.