MPs' Mass Suspensions: INDIA Bloc Needs to Solve 2 Maths Problems to Defeat BJP

As many as 78 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament in just one day, bringing the total number of lawmakers suspended to over 90. Ironically, this act has pushed the Opposition INDIA bloc to close ranks. This, in effect, ends the drift that seemed to have set in the alliance. INDIA bloc partners fought against each other in the state elections and the parties seemed to be speaking in different voices in the aftermath of the results.

However, now all those differences have been forgotten, with the alliance partners coming together to take on the government after the mass suspension of MPs. The suspensions are being compared to both the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in the 1970s and the manner in which 63 MPs were suspended in 1989 when Rajiv Gandhi was the PM. In both these cases, the government of the day enjoyed a brute majority in Parliament, as is the case even now.