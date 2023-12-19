Join Us On:
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 49 More MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha, Total In Both Houses Now at 141

Catch all LIVE Updates on Parliament Suspensions & India Alliance Meeting here.

India Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: A day after the suspension of 92 MPs from the Parliament for the remaining period of the Winter Session, 49 more MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 19 December.

With todays' suspension, 95 MPs stand suspended from the Lok Sabha while 46 MPs stand suspended from the Rajya Sabha, taking the total tally of MPs suspended from the Parliament to 141.

Some of the MPs suspended on Tuesday include Supriya Sule (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Danish Ali (Ex-BSP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Karti Chidambaram (Congress), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC), Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP), and Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party).

Watch the suspension proceedings here:

The suspensions come as Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to meet for its fourth meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

  • The INDIA alliance meeting is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

  • The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place on 6 December, was postponed to the third week of this month.

  • Some leaders, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, already arrived in the national capital on Monday.

  • This is the INDIA bloc's first meeting after the results of five state elections were declared, in which Congress won in Telangana while the BJP managed to win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

  • Opposition MPs staged protests in the Parliament premises over the suspension of MPs from the Parliament.

2:51 PM , 19 Dec

Mehbooba Mufti Arrives in Delhi

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Delhi ahead of the INDIA Alliance meeting.

2:35 PM , 19 Dec

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc meet.

Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present.

2:19 PM , 19 Dec

'Resembles North Korea Assembly': Karti Chidambaram

"This is going to resemble the North Korean Assembly. This is going to be a token house," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told PTI.

2:11 PM , 19 Dec

'Parliament Totally Delegitimised': Manish Tewari

Suspended MP Manish Tewari said that the government has delegitimised the Parliament by suspending 141 MPs.

"This is done for passing draconian laws and to turn this country to a police state," he told ANI.


