Backing Mallikarjun Kharge Has Been Rahul Gandhi's Best Decision: 9 Reasons Why

Kharge and Siddaramaiah are known to share an uneven history. It is said that Kharge lost in the CM race to Siddaramaiah in 2013. It is also said that Siddaramaiah had a role to play in Kharge being sidelined from state politics and getting sent to the Centre.

However, when it came to deciding the CM, Kharge didn't hold any of this against Siddaramaiah. A video of Kharge and Siddaramaiah at the Congress' post-victory celebrations is quite indicative. In the video, Kharge can be seen playfully pulling his hand away while offering Siddaramaiah a sweet.

"It's a sign of warmth between the two leaders but also a message from the Congress president that what he is giving, he can take away also," a newly elected Karnataka MLA told The Quint.

Many Congress insiders say, Kharge's ability to look at the larger picture and forget smaller rivalries, is a big asset.