Will Not Allow Divisive Processions: AIADMK Slams BJP’s Vel Yatra

Slamming the saffron party’s ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ which ‘aimed to disrupt the peace and the harmony in the state’, the AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ had published a strongly-worded article.

This has worsened the friction between the ruling AIADMK party and its ally BJP.



In a column titled ‘Be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold the saffron flag,’ the article read,