'Karuppar Koottam' Issue: Arrests Made, Videos Removed Amid Uproar

WHAT IS THE ACTION TAKEN SO FAR

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime branch arrested the anchor Surendra Natarajan, Senthilvasan, Somasundaram and Guhan associated with the YouTube channel. A case has been filed under Sections 153 (intent to cause riot), 153(A)(1)(a) (causes disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli­gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi­ties), 295(p) (defiling a place of worship), 505(1)(b) (likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 505(2) (makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following uproar, over 500 videos uploaded by the group on YouTube were taken down on Tuesday.