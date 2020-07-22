'Karuppar Koottam' Issue: Arrests Made, Videos Removed Amid Uproar
All YouTube videos by ‘Karuppar Koottam’ has been removed by the Tamil Nadu cyber crime branch.
#கந்தனுக்கு_அரோகரா (Kandhanakku Arohara) became one of the top trends in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Actor Rajinikanth entered the controversy by applauding the Tamil Nadu government for the action taken against the YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam.'
All videos by the group was removed by the Tamil Nadu cyber crime branch on Tuesday, after it was accused of making derogatory remarks against Hindu deity Murugan.
WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY?
On 13 July, the group posted a video about a devotional song, Kanda Sashti Kavacham, which is chanted by some Tamil Hindus, in praise of Lord Murugan. The group has been accused of presenting it in an obscene and vulgar manner.
WHAT IS THE ACTION TAKEN SO FAR
The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime branch arrested the anchor Surendra Natarajan, Senthilvasan, Somasundaram and Guhan associated with the YouTube channel. A case has been filed under Sections 153 (intent to cause riot), 153(A)(1)(a) (causes disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), 295(p) (defiling a place of worship), 505(1)(b) (likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 505(2) (makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code.
Following uproar, over 500 videos uploaded by the group on YouTube were taken down on Tuesday.
HOW IS THE GROUP REACTING TO THE ALLEGATIONS?
Thirty-three-year-old Surendran in his advance bail application filed before the Madras High Court on Wednesday, said, “The expression made by the media or press or any citizen in criticising the use of obscene words in any form in public, can never be blamed or found faulted and no offence can be made out against them.”
A Karuppar Koottam member D Karthik on Wednesday had also filed for anticipatory bail claiming he had nothing to do with the particular video.
HOW ARE POLITICAL PARTIES REACTING ?
The head of Tamil Nadu BJP Advocates’ division Vinoj P Selvam filed a complaint with the cyber crime police. Members of BJP have protested against the channel for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.
The opposition party in the state, DMK, distanced itself from the team of ‘Karuppar Koottam’ after several claims were made on social media linking the party to the YouTube channel. DMK president MK Stalin said that it was an attempt to portray DMK as ‘anti-Hindu’.
CRITICISMS GALORE
Among the many who have taken to social media to applaud the Tamil Nadu government for their action is actor Rajinikanth.
“My heartfelt applause for the Tamil Nadu government for their action against people who defamed the Kantha Sashti Kavasam in a disgusting manner, and hurt the sentiments of several crore Tamil people, in a manner that we can never forget in our lives. I applaud the government for intervening in the issue and taking the related videos down. At least now, let religious hatred and disrespect towards god end,” Rajinkanth tweeted, with a salutation for god Murugan. “All religions are the same, Kanthanuku Arogara,” he added.
Actors, dancers, politicians and others have expressed outrage stating that the channel had posted such a video in an attempt to garner more views. The issue has been trending for over a week.
Actor Lawrence took to Facebook to tell people to not popularise the Youtube page and contribute to the views. ”Hi to all murugan devotees. Today is krithigai, I'd like to share something with you all. I grew up listening to kandha Sasti kavasam. My mom used to read it to me everyday morning. I know the power of it and I believe that it's a shield that protects me. I worship murugan statue at home everyday and there's a reason why I'm mentioning it today. You all must be already aware of it. Let's not talk about anyone and make them big. See the beauty, love and power of murugan in this picture, Everything else will fade away. Time will answer everything (sic)," the actor wrote.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.