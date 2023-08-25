'I Will Not Let Any Work Stop': CM Arvind Kejriwal on Development of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is looking to construct roads in unauthorised colonies by 24 December, inaugurated road and drainage development works in the Dashrathpuri colony of the Dwarka Assembly constituency on Wednesday, 23 August.
Construction of roads, sewer lines, water lines, and gas pipelines has been completed in various areas including Vaishali, Dabri Extension, Durga Park, Vashist Park, Raghunagar, and Sagarpur.
CM Kejriwal has announced the completion of 76 new roads, 152 drains, and a 7.5-kilometre-long road in the area.
The completion of these works has brought great satisfaction to local residents, as Kejriwal highlighted the dismal condition of slum colonies in Delhi, at the inauguration of road development works under the Dwarka Assembly constituency.
"People didn't even have proper relationships here. But now, roads and drains have been constructed, and everyone is living a life of dignity and respect. Earlier governments used to win votes by constructing a couple of roads, but I won't ask for votes by constructing just a couple of roads. I will build all the roads. The people of Delhi have chosen an honest government. We save money in every aspect, which is why we are able to accomplish so much work."Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
CM Kejriwal also said that his government's development efforts will continue despite the Centre's attempts to take away power from the elected Delhi government.
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April 2021, while the Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled for February 2025.
Kejriwal stated that his government is actively working towards providing clean, piped drinking water to all households. "It is my dream that in the next few years, every household should have clean, piped drinking water. The water should be so clean that people can drink it without using a filter," he said.
Kejriwal emphasised the government's efforts in enhancing education, health, and power, with the ultimate goal of ensuring clean drinking water for every household. "My dream is that every household gets round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water, which can be consumed directly from the tap," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
CM Kejriwal said that water pipelines have been installed in all unauthorised colonies, and sewer lines are being worked on. By December next year, roads in all unauthorised colonies will be constructed and those in poor conditions fixed, he added.
