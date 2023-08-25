'I Will Not Let Any Work Stop': CM Arvind Kejriwal on Development of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is looking to construct roads in unauthorised colonies by 24 December, inaugurated road and drainage development works in the Dashrathpuri colony of the Dwarka Assembly constituency on Wednesday, 23 August.

Construction of roads, sewer lines, water lines, and gas pipelines has been completed in various areas including Vaishali, Dabri Extension, Durga Park, Vashist Park, Raghunagar, and Sagarpur.