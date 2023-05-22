With its Ordinance, the Centre is Dismembering the Elected Delhi Government

The catalyst for the Modi government’s late-night ordinance on Friday last week may have been the 11 May Supreme Court verdict declaring the control of the elected Delhi government over transfers and postings (services) of officers.

But the ordinance is not a knee-jerk reaction and is a result of eight years of painstaking deliberations among the BJP top brass and its friendly bureaucrats in the capital.

The very idea of dismembering the elected Delhi government was set in motion soon after the BJP suffered its worst-ever election defeat in the Indian capital in the 2015 Assembly elections.