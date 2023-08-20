Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 20 August, took a veiled dig at his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that the people of the state should not trust their 'mama' (uncle) as he has "betrayed" them.
"There is a mama who has betrayed his nieces and nephews a lot. I would advise people not to trust him," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said while addressing a rally in MP's Satna district.
Unveiling 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' – a set of promises for the people of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh – he urged voters to support AAP's candidates in the elections, which is to be held later this year.
"Now your 'chacha' has come, do not trust your 'mama' ... I request you to give us one chance, and I promise you will forget BJP and Congress," he said, while addressing the gathering alongside AAP leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
What Were Some of AAP's Promises?
Promising to ensure round-the-clock electricity in the state, Kejriwal said that "all electricity bills would be waived" if his party comes to power.
Criticising the past 75 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh for failing to provide 24X7 power supply, he added: "If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties."
The Delhi CM highlighted his "commitment to delivering on his promises" and said, "Kejriwal has come to provide guarantees... and those will be fulfilled. Otherwise, Kejriwal will get his head chopped."
This marked Kejriwal's second public rally in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. He, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had addressed a rally in Gwalior in July this year.
