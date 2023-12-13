Massive Security Breach in Parliament: 10 Points on What Happened in Lok Sabha

A massive security breach took place in the Parliament on Wednesday, 13 December, as intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session.

The intruders identified by the Delhi Police as Sagar Sharma and Manorajan, along with two protesters who were sloganeering outside the House, identified as Neelam (42) from Hisar and Amol Shinde (25) from Latur, have been arrested.

All the accused were allegedly carrying the smoke canisters in their shoes.