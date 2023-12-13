Parliament Security Breach LIVE Updates | 'Amit Shah Must Give Details': Ruckus in Houses; Congress, Oppn Target BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House, had a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha over the security breach.

"We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details," Kharge said.

"I think the opposition's attitude should be to give a message to the country that we all are standing together for the country's integrity and sovereignty. In the Lok Sabha, instead of taking the situation seriously, they adjourned the house. I believe that the Rajya Sabha is the House of elders, we should send a message that this country's competence and power is above all this. The House should definitely run. All the members are in favour of the House running. And I think that the Congress politicising the issue is not a good message for the country. I urge the leader of the opposition to wait for the enquiry, and let the House continue," he said.