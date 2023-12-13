"My name is Neelam. This Government of India is committing atrocities against us. We are unable to speak for our rights, the police does lathi-charge and puts us behind bars and tortures us. We had no medium to speak up for our rights. We are not affiliated to any association or groups. We are common people, we are students. We are unemployed," Neelam (42), one of the four accused who breached Parliament's security on Wednesday, 13 December, said while she was being dragged by the police.
In a massive security breach, at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans inside the Lok Sabha and in the Parliament premises on Wednesday, raising several questions on the Parliament's security protocol.
Police sources told The Quint that the breach was engineered by six people, out of which five have been identified and four have been arrested. One accused remains unidentified so far. The accused, sources said, were staying in Gurugram and had left for the Parliament on Wednesday morning.
While two of them — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan — jumped in the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canitsters inside the House, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam — raised slogans and set off the canisters outside the House in the Parliament premises.
Here's what we know about the four accused so far:
Unemployed Woman, E-Rickshaw Driver: The Four Who Breached Parliament Security
1. Neelam: Civil Services Aspirant, Held Multiple Degrees
Neelam, one of the two suspects arrested from outside the Parliament, hails from Ghaso Khurd village of Haryana's Jind.
She was studying for civil services entrance exams in Hisar and living in a girls PG there. Her father is a sweets shop owner.
"Neelam is my sister. We did not know she is in Delhi. We thought she is in Hisar for her studies. She was studying for competitive exams," her younger brother told news agency ANI, adding that Neelam had visited home just a day before.
According to her brother, Neelam is unemployed despite being BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and NET-qualified.
"She had raised the issue of unemployment several times. She had also participated in farmers' protests," he said.
"Another brother of mine called and asked us to switch on the TV. He said that Neelam has been arrested," he added.
Neelam's mother Saraswati said: "She was fed up of unemployment. She had studied a lot but we didn't have any influential connections."
"She always spoke about unemployment. She would question what her degrees are for if she cannot get a job and it's better if she's dead," she added.
"The last time we spoke, she said that I should consult a better doctor," Saraswati said.Expand
2. Sagar Sharma: E-Rickshaw Driver From Lucknow
Sagar Sharma is one of the accused whose visitors' pass bears the signature of Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) Pratap Simha from Mysuru.
Sharma hails from Lucknow's Alam Bagh and drives an e-rickshaw in the city.
"I am shocked to see all this. My son is not like this. I can't believe he could do something like this," Sagar's mother told news channel India Today, adding that he is not associated with any political party.
He had left from Lucknow two days ago, she said.
"He had said that he is going to Delhi for a protest. We didn't ask him much," his sister Mahi Sharma said.
His father is a carpenter and the family lives in a rented house in Lucknow, she said.
The Lucknow Police reached Sagar's residence and questioned his mother.Expand
3. Manoranjan: Hails from Mysuru
Manoranjan, the accused who is believed to be one of the two men inside the Parliament, hails from Mysuru in Karnataka.
Devraj, Manoranjan's father, condemned his act.
"If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him but If he has done something wrong I strongly condemn it. What he has done is punishable. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong to the society," he told news agency ANI.Expand
4. Amol Shinde: Hails from Maharashtra
Amol Shinde (25), was arrested from outside the Parliament along with Neelam.
Hailing from Maharashtra's Latur, he could be seen raising slogans and setting off smoke cannisters while the security personnel dragged him.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, and India Today.)
