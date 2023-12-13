Unemployed Woman, E-Rickshaw Driver: The Four Who Breached Parliament Security

"My name is Neelam. This Government of India is committing atrocities against us. We are unable to speak for our rights, the police does lathi-charge and puts us behind bars and tortures us. We had no medium to speak up for our rights. We are not affiliated to any association or groups. We are common people, we are students. We are unemployed," Neelam (42), one of the four accused who breached Parliament's security on Wednesday, 13 December, said while she was being dragged by the police.

In a massive security breach, at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans inside the Lok Sabha and in the Parliament premises on Wednesday, raising several questions on the Parliament's security protocol.