How Arnab Goswami Jumped the Gun – And Got His Bail Plea Rejected

First off, the high court disagreed entirely with this proposition that the police had needed permission from a magistrate to get back to investigating the case. The court held that what was happening here was a ‘further investigation’, not a ‘reinvestigation’. And the police have powers of ‘further investigation’ under Section 178(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

All that’s needed for them to get back in the saddle is an appropriate administrative decision – here the order to investigate had come from the Maharashtra government, which has superintendence over the state police, in May 2020. The police had, in fact, let a local magistrate know when they were continuing their inquiries in October, who had noted this, and witnesses were giving statements in front of the magistrate.

The court also agreed with senior advocate Amit Desai, who was representing the state of Maharashtra, that the judgments Arnab’s legal eagles had cited to claim that a magistrate’s permission was necessary were not, um, relevant to this case as they dealt with a court’s power to order investigation, not a situation where the state was looking to investigate further. [Para 62].

On top of this, the judges also noted that the closure report could not have been accepted by the magistrate back in April 2019 as they had not given the victims’ family a chance to oppose the closure report – a requirement according to two decisions of the Supreme Court.