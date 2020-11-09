Bombay HC to Pronounce Order on Arnab’s Interim Bail Plea Today

On Saturday, 7 November, the Bombay HC had issued a notice on its website stating that it will pronounce order on Goswami’s interim bail on Monday, 9 November.

Goswami had also filed the interim bail application under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which provides special power to the High Court or the session court for grant of bail, reported The Indian Express.

The court further pointed out that since there is a provision of a regular bail under Section 439 CrPC, why should the High Court consider the bail plea at this time? The court added that this would undermine the authorities of lower courts, reported Bar and Bench, especially since the remand order being cited here had been challenged by the Maharashtra authorities in a revision application.

On Sunday, 8 November Goswami was shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

According to investigating officer Jamil Shaikh of the Raigad crime branch, Goswami was using somebody's mobile phone and was active on social media while being in judicial custody.