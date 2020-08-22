Meet Joe Biden, the Man Who Might Beat Trump in 2020 US Elections

In 1972, at 29, Biden became the 5th youngest US Senator but his achievement was overshadowed by an accident which killed his wife and daughter, just a month later. The accident left both his sons injured.

Joe, was as a much a father as a Senator. For five years, he raised his two sons as a single parent, choosing to travel miles everyday, commuting daily between Wilmington and Washington, DC via Amtrak trains only to take care of his sons.

This gradually earned him the name of 'Amtrak Joe'.

The tragedies and a difficult personal life didn't deter him from his political career. Biden went on to be re-elected six times, becoming Delaware’s longest-serving senator.