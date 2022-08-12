Supertech Case: Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 28 Aug as SC Extends Date

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 August, granted an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, fixing the date for 28 August.

The order came in response to a plea filed by the NOIDA Authority, seeking extension of the demolition date to 28 August from 21 August, on account of technical delay and delay due to weather conditions, as per LiveLaw.

The top court has asked the authorities to finish the job in seven days, by 4 September.

This comes a day after a Supreme Court-appointed technical expert on Thursday gave approval for rigging of explosives to raze the two buildings.