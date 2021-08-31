Supreme Court Orders Demolition of Supertech's Noida Twin Towers Within 3 Months
The bench observed that the case is "replete with instances showing collusion of Noida authority with the builder."
The Supreme Court of India upheld an Allahabad High Court order directing the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers of their Emerald Court residential project in Noida for violating building by-laws.
The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered the demolition to be carried out within three months and under the supervision of NOIDA authority, LiveLaw reported.
The order also stated that the building company will be required to reimburse all amounts, with a 12% interest per annum, to all buyers within a period of two months, according to the LiveLaw report.
The bench also observed that the case is "replete with instances which show collusion of Noida authority with the builder" in contravening building norms.
"Collusion is writ large" the apex court noted, LiveLaw reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.