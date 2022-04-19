Supertech Insolvency: 'Don't Know If We'll Ever Get Our Dream Home'

We all work towards fulfilling our dreams and one of the biggest dreams of a middle-class family is to own a house. Our family also had a similar dream but now, it has turned into a nightmare.

On 25 March, news broke out that one of the biggest real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, Supertech Limited, has been declared bankrupt by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and will go through insolvency.

This came as a big shock for us as we were one of the 25,0000 homebuyers who have booked a flat with the company.