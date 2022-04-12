Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Loud Noise, Dust and Fear of What’s to Come
We have lots of green areas we are worried about. How will they be covered when the time comes for the demolition?
The weekend falling on 10 April was not a usual one for us. We were asked to stay indoors between 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm as an explosion was to be carried out in our neighbouring building.
We live in ATS Greens Village in Noida's sector 93-A, adjacent to the Supertech illegal twin towers that are going to be demolished on 22 May. Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are the two companies roped in by the Noida authority to raze the towers.
The companies in-charge of the demolition carried out a test blast on Sunday. Around 2:30 pm, a bugle went off followed by a loud explosion on the 13th floor of the 40 story building, a glimpse of what will take place a month down the line.
This test blast was carried out to measure the vibrations and estimate the amount of explosives that would be used to completely bring down the towers to the ground. A team from IIT was present to measure the vibrations and study the impact.
Another resident, Poonam Joshi says, "From the balcony of our flats, we could see several officials from Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Noida Authority was also present to carry out the blast in a controlled manner.
Earlier, we were advised by the society's management not to come out of our houses and keep our doors and windows closed because of the explosion noise and the resultant dust that would come from the debris.”
"Ever since I have heard about the demolition, I got scared. We don’t know what will happen. Continuous work is being carried out here. There is so much noise that we are unable to sleep. Kids are unable to study. It's very difficult to live here. So much noise, so much dust. We clean two to three layers of dust every day from our balcony."Poonam Joshi, Resident, ATS Greens Village
There is also another cause of concern for us, she added, saying, "We have a large green area, which we are worried about. How will it be covered when the time comes for the final demolition?"
In a little over one month from now, the twin towers will be brought down to the ground on the orders of the Supreme Court. The explosion will take just 9 seconds, we are told, and we will have to vacate the place for a few hours. We hope just like the test blast, the whole process of demolition goes smoothly.
