NV Ramana, UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, 2022 Saw 3 CJIs: So, How Was It?

And so, the courts of this country, exhibited many shades of grey this year. They also passed some meaningful orders, full of promise, that somehow still fell short.

For instance, in April, the Supreme Court stayed the demolition drive being carried out by the NDMC in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, but refused to pass orders with regard to similar razing of homes across the country.

In May, the apex court subsumed a lower court's order in the Gyanvapi mosque case, but merely ordered that a "senior and experienced" district judge may decide on the maintainability of the petition.

Also in May, they put the sedition law in abeyance but failed to hear the matter on merits or draft guidelines for the Centre to follow while drafting and amending such laws in the future.

And why does this matter so much?

Because even in the aftermath of the Jahangirpuri order, demolitions continued in other states, like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Because our courts are presently inundated with mandir-masjid disputes, despite the Places of Worship Act expressly barring the conversion of any place of worship into anything different from the religious character of the place as it was on 15 August 1947. Also, the violent history of the Ayodhya dispute suggests that it's important to keep the can of old, sectarian conflicts tightly sealed.

Because the freeze on the sedition law has only created concerns that in a continued bid to stifle dissent, other stringent laws (like the UAPA) may now be applied, even more liberally. Further, the government remains free to add harsher provisions to other laws – just as the UPA government did to the UAPA after repealing POTA.