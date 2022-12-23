Journalist Siddique Kappan Gets Bail in ED Case, To Walk Out After 2 Yrs In Jail

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, on Friday, 23 December, in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kappan, who had been granted bail earlier in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case by the Supreme Court will walk out of jail soon.

"We will file his bail bond in the PMLA case after the court gets back from vacation," his lawyer told The Quint.

Kappan, a reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) was arrested along with three others in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras to cover the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

Following this, he was first booked under UAPA and then PMLA. The ED had filed the case against him and four others in September 2021.