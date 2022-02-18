Hijab Row: How Karnataka HC is Enabling 'Heckler's Veto 2.0' in Garb of Equality

Anyone following the hijab ban row in Karnataka over the last week will by now have come across a very specific phrase: the heckler's veto.

In comments to The Quint, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde described the Karnataka government's order dated 5 February, which said students shouldn't wear clothes which disturb public order, as "inviting a heckler's veto on what people can wear."

During the ongoing hearings at the Karnataka High Court, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing Muslim girl students who have been forced to stop wearing hijabs by their pre-university college, said that the Indian courts have clearly held that a "heckler cannot be allowed to veto a fundamental right."