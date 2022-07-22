Supreme Court's Call To Not Bar Zubair From Tweeting: A Win for Press Freedom

Prior to the order of this bench, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court had in fact imposed a tweet-ban on Zubair while granting an interim bail to him in one of the cases against him. This was, in fact, pointed out by the AAG herself while asking for the same condition to be imposed again.

"This court had earlier directed that the petitioner should not post tweets," LiveLaw quoted her as saying.

Besides, let us remember that Zubair was released only now. Prior to this, several other courts (in UP and in Delhi) had denied bail to him, despite the frivolity of the charges against him, their inconsistency with the actual act of tweeting done by him, and as noted by Justice Chandrachud, the gravamen of the allegations against him being his tweets and all the evidence against him a "in public domain".

Courts have barred others too, in the past, from exercising their freedom of speech or practicing their profession in the way that they would have perhaps liked to.

For instance, an NIA special court, which set out the bail conditions for Bhima Koregaon accused Sudha Bharadwaj, barred her from speaking to the media about her case and also rejected her request to be allowed to return to her law practice in Chhattisgarh. When the Supreme Court allowed journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerala, he was barred from speaking to the media.