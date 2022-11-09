Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud: His Career Shows He Can Defend Democracy

But Justice Chandrachud has also garnered criticism at times, for not being able to adequately take the conversation forward or meet the (undoubtedly) high standards he has set for himself.

Such as when the top court’s judgment (on behalf of CJI Dipak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and himself) dismissed petitions seeking an independent probe into Judge BH Loya’s death. While the apex court has an unquestionable right to dismiss any petition as it deems fit, the verdict paved way for questions over the court’s complete acceptance, without probe, of the submissions advanced by those who were with Judge Loya in the hours before his death.

Further, Justice Chandrachud’s judgments in the Ayodhya case and the Gyanvapi Mosque matter have also been questioned, with Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave stating in an interview for The Wire that the latter had “opened up a Pandora’s box”.

Note that the apex court had refused to put an end to – or order a firm stay in – the Gyanvapi mosque matter. In stead, they deemed it wiser to just take the matters out of the hands of the civil judge and order that a "senior and experienced" district judge may decide on the maintainability of the petition (under Order 7, Rule 11 of the CPC).

Meanwhile, masjid-mandir disputes, from Gyanvapi to Shahi Idgah to several others, continue unabated in the country and in courts of law, despite the bar by Places of Worship Act on conversion of any place of worship into anything different from its religious character as it was on 15 August 1947 (with the exception of the Ayodhya dispute).