Chief Justice UU Lalit: 74 Days of Maximum Efficiency, But Some Questions Linger



As pointed out by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, the Supreme Court did not even find the High Court’s order to be prima facie wrong, and:

“Unless, a superior court finds a lower court’s order unsustainable, you cannot stay the order. Not just because the court wants to look into the very fine points of law.”

Read more about the concerns pertaining to the apex court’s order suspending the High Court judgment in GN Saibaba’s case here.



It is true that this decision came from a bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi, and not from CJI Lalit. So, you may wonder why it features in an analysis of his legacy.

The answer to this lies in the fact that the Chief Justice of India has the power to decide which case is listed when, and before which bench. As pointed out by Manu Sebastian, Managing Editor of LiveLaw in an article published in the legal-news website:



“The tearing hurry with which the petition filed at 3.59 PM yesterday (sic) was listed for hearing on a non-working day, that too before a special bench (as per the present sitting arrangement, there is no regular bench consisting of Justice MR Shah and Justice Bela M Trivedi) has startled many. And the questions stop at the Chief Justice of India as (he is) Master of the Roster.”

Experts have told The Quint that never before has an urgent Saturday hearing taken place to stay the acquittal (or discharge) of a person. “This is unprecedented,” former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Pradeep Nandrajog said.



This Saturday hearing to take away somebody's liberty will remain a question mark in CJI Lalit’s otherwise largely unblemished tenure.

Analysing CJI Lalit’s legacy, in the aftermath of this apex court hearing, Advocate Gautam Bhatia wrote in his blog:



“…does organisational competence make up for the deprivation of freedom, as if the two things form part of the same currency, to be traded against one another? Or is freedom itself a tradable commodity, where bail to one individual justifies keeping six others in jail? Is not a live-streamed executive Court, which sits on a Saturday morning to suspend an order of acquittal/discharge, still an executive Court? ”