Gujarat Crime Branch Detains Teesta Setalvad Hours After Amit Shah Interview
Shah said in an interview that Setalvad's NGO had issued 'baseless' information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Officials from the Gujarat Crime Branch detained activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's on Saturday, 25 June, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had issued "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Setalvad was then taken to the Santacruz police station by the officials.
"I have read the judgment very carefully. The judgment clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI.
Shah's comments came after the Supreme Court upheld the magistrate's decision to accept the final report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, claiming that the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri was "devoid of merits."
Jafri is the widow of Ehsan Jafri, a Congress MP who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre during the riots.
A team of three senior officers from Ahmedabad were also at Setalvad's Mumbai home on Saturday. However, the purpose of their visit is unclear at the moment.
There is also a case of alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) against the activist. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Setalvad in 2015, in which it had claimed that she had received funds from abroad in connection with a campaign for the 2002 Gujarat riot victims without the Home Ministry's approval.
'Setalvad Exploited Jafri's Emotions': Amit Shah
Shah also said in the interview that Setalvad had "exploited" the emotions of Jafri in connection with the case.
"The Supreme Court said that Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. The NGO signed affidavits of several victims and they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government came to power at that time, it helped the NGO," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
