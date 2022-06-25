Gujarat Crime Branch Detains Teesta Setalvad Hours After Amit Shah Interview

Officials from the Gujarat Crime Branch detained activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's on Saturday, 25 June, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that her NGO had issued "baseless" information regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Setalvad was then taken to the Santacruz police station by the officials.

"I have read the judgment very carefully. The judgment clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her – I don’t remember the name of the NGO – had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI.