HC Defers Varavara Rao's Surrender to 20 Dec; Seeks NIA's Medical Report by 17
Eighty-two-year-old Varavara Rao has been suffering from asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease.
Extending octogenarian poet and Bhima-Koregaon accused Varavara Rao’s time to surrender till 20 December, the Bombay High Court on Friday, 3 December, allowed more time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file his medical report.
This is in connection with Rao’s bail plea.
His medical report is now to be submitted by 17 December, reported Bar and Bench.
Previously
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 29 November, directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to get Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao medically examined at a private hospital.
Rao's counsel had contended that despite the high court's order dated 18 November, the respondents had failed to take him to the hospital.
In response, NIA's counsel Advocate Sandesh Patil issued an apology and said that the applicant will be examined immediately, saying that a report will be submitted to the court by next hearing.
The 82-year-old poet has been suffering from asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions, and has claimed that being in judicial custody will deteriorate his health further.
Background
Prior to receiving medical bail, Rao had been incarcerated for over two years since his arrest, apart from stints at the JJ Hospital and Nanavati Hospital because of various health problems, including dementia and COVID-19.
Currently residing in Mumbai, Rao, like now-deceased Stan Swamy, has, according to The Hindu, urged the court to allow him to go back to his home state of Telangana.
