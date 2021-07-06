Death Foretold, Govt Wanted Him to Die in Jail: Friends Bid Adieu to Stan Swamy

In April, while Father Stan Swamy battled for bail, his close friends had told The Quint that the octogenarian was a man 'who loved an lived for the poor.

One of his closest friends, Father Joe Xavier, who had been in touch with Father Stan Swamy since he went to jail, had recalled his last words before NIA arrested him. "“I have already lived my life. I can register the last bit of my resistance by going to jail so that I can be satisfied that I have justly stood for the cause that I have been fighting for," Father Stan Swamy had told his friends when the NIA raided his home in Jharkhand for the first time.

"He has enormous ability to bear pain," Father Joseph Xavier had said about his friend Father Stan Swamy at a press conference, earlier in May.

The press conference in which Father Xavier spoke was organised by the kin of the 16 accused in the case seeking interim relief for their loved ones, from paucity of clean water, lack of room for social-distancing, inadequate health facilities, an absence of doctors, and other COVID-19 horrors reported from Taloja, where the pretrial prisoners were lodged.

Father Xavier shared that his friend - who had braved a bevy of excruciating ailments - had in his last phone call, finally broke-down and shared that his health condition had significantly deteriorated. He said he was "highly fragile now".

Amid surmounting pressure from Swamy's friends and well wishers, as well as civil society groups, the Bombay High Court had, thereby, permitted Swamy to be hospitalised. At Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital, Swamy had, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19. Over the next few weeks his health condition had deteriorated significantly. On Sunday, 4 July he was placed on ventilator support. On Monday, a day before his bail hearing, Stan Swamy passed away from a cardiac arrest.