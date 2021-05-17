Crowded Jails & COVID: 16 Bhima Koregaon Accused’s Kin Share Fears

“It looks like once you are a prisoner, there is no value for your life,” said Dr Jenny Rowena, a Delhi University professor and wife of Dr Hany Babu, an undertrial prisoner, at a press conference, organised by friends and family of the 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Dr Babu is currently COVID-positive and admitted in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital with an acute eye infection that has affected his vision. Spreading to his cheeks and forehead, the infection has caused his eyes to bulge out.

But his hospitalisation did not come easy. Even though Dr Babu’s troubles with his eyes began in Taloja jail on 3 May, he was not hospitalised till 12 May, said his wife.