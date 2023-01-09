Brazil SC Stormed: Lawyers' Body Asks PM Modi to Help Strengthen Rule of Law

Noting that formerly similar incidents had occurred in the US Capitol (April 2021), lawyers’ body pointed out that such a repeat warrants both outright condemnation, as well as a call for concerted action to prevent the spread of such tendencies.



They also lamented the “physical assault” on the Supreme Court in Brasilia (capital of Brazil) and said:

“The physical assault on the Supreme Court in Brasilia bears extremely serious portends for the sustenance of the Rule of Law globally, especially in the background of the rise of phenomenon in the last decades where the outcomes of electoral democracy are aggressively pursued by political players by appealing to their core constituents to the specific and professed exclusion and detriment of others who bear a different social, religious, racial, economic or ideological profile.”